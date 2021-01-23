West Norfolk Council has responded to criticism expressed by the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust [SGT] after a failed bid for town centre funding.

The SGT had expressed frustration for allegedly being overlooked during the bidding process.

West Norfolk Council has denied this was the case and described the consultation process for the funds as being a thorough one.

The High Street in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for business development, said: “We are all extremely disappointed that our bid for Future High Street Funding was not supported by the Government.

“The Town Deal Board had worked hard to build our bid, which was backed by community support, following extensive consultation through our Vision King’s Lynn channels.

“We continue to explore alternative funding opportunities with the government and other funders.

“The Town Deal Board is working well and its members are committed, enthusiastic and well supported, and come from a range of different backgrounds and sectors.

“We will use this strong foundation as the basis for developing future funding bids. Where necessary, the board will establish advisory groups for different projects so that we can reach out to a wider range of stakeholders and partners, including young people and specialists.

“ In this way we will be able to continue to develop a constructive and collaborative dialogue which will reflect the views of the wider community.”