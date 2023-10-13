West Norfolk Council is sponsoring the Environmental Champion category of the Mayor’s Business Awards for the third year in succession.

The borough council is also the headline sponsor for the awards, which take place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

Cllr Michael de Whalley, Cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity at the council, said: “I’m delighted to see the borough council sponsor this category for the third year in a row. In West Norfolk, we have some inspiring success stories of local businesses being environmentally sustainable, reducing their carbon footprint and becoming more competitive.

Environmental Champion 20023 - Greenyard Frozen UK Limited

“Greenyard Frozen, who won the Environmental Champions award earlier this year, have gone on to receive national recognition by winning a sustainability award from The King. By highlighting exemplary companies, we encourage others to follow. I look forward to visiting local businesses to see what they are achieving and learn about different ways of reducing carbon.”

Other award categories are: Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care, Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

Nominations for the awards are now open – to register an entry please visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

