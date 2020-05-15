Borough council to take over running of King's Lynn Innovation Centre
Published: 16:54, 15 May 2020
| Updated: 16:56, 15 May 2020
West Norfolk Council will take over the management of a controversial Lynn business hub from next month.
Officials today confirmed new arrangements would come into force at the King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) from early June, though there has already been greater council presence at the site in recent weeks.
An email which the Lynn News has seen, reportedly from the council to tenants, said the authority had "terminated the management arrangement it had with NWES Property Services Limited."
