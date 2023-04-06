A former West Norfolk mayor has been made an Honorary Alderman after a special ceremony at Lynn Town Hall.

Nick Daubney was mayor from 2018-2019 and also a West Norfolk councillor for 20 years, leading it for nearly half that time.

Current council leader Stuart Dark said: “We would like to put on record our deep appreciation of the eminent services rendered by Nick.

Former West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney has been made an Honorary Alderman after a special ceremony at Lynn Town Hall. Pictures: Ian Burt

“In recognition of that service we confer on him the historic and notable title of Honorary Alderman of our great borough.

"Nick’s services to Lynn have been, by any yardstick, long and distinguished.”

He praised Mr Daubney’s stance in opposing a proposed waste incinerator.

Mr Daubney, whose late father Les was also made an alderman, was involved with the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Festival Too and Hanseatic Union.

He said: “It means a lot to me, especially because of my father, and my respect for those who have gone before.

“I think it’s really important this borough continues with such traditions.”