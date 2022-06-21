The borough show its support for members of the armed services on Monday by raising the British Armed Forces Day flag in Lynn's Tower Gardens.

Borough mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge and deputy Margaret Wilkinson attended, and the mayor led tributes to current serving members of our armed forces as well as service families, veterans, reservists and adult cadet volunteers.

Afterwards the mayor said: “Monday’s ceremony was a wonderful way to start Armed Forces Week and we were lucky to have good weather, too.

"I was delighted to see how well attended it was and it was lovely to be able to mix freely with everyone after the distancing restrictions of last year’s event.

“Cadets were also involved in the ceremony and by inviting schools to participate we help future generations to understand the importance of supporting our armed forces personnel.

"Our service personnel undertake their duties with pride and courage and I would like to thank them all for everything they do.”

Pupils from various schools attended, including Clenchwarton, Walpole, West Lynn and Howard Junior, Lynn.

Reverend Canon Mark Dimond, the team rector at King's Lynn Minster, was one of those who spoke.

All three armed forces were represented at the ceremony along with the Royal British Legion and Royal Air Forces Association.

The civic procession left the Town Hall at 10.15am and the flag raising took place at 10.30am in the Tower Gardens.

Armed Forces Day, formerly known as Veterans' Day, in the United Kingdom is an annual event celebrated in late June to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.