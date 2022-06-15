The borough will show its support for members of the armed forces, by raising the British Armed Forces Day flag next Monday, June 20.

The Mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, will lead tributes to current serving members of our armed forces as well as service families, veterans, reservists and adult cadet volunteers.

All three armed forces will be represented at the ceremony in Tower Gardens, Lynn, along with the Royal British Legion and Royal Air Forces Association.

The mayor said: “I am honoured to observe British Armed Forces Day as a mark of respect for our serving personnel and veterans.

"Our service personnel undertake their duties with pride and courage and I would like to thank them all for everything they do.”