Borough mayor and mayoress' 38-mile cycle ride for charity

A 38-mile cycle ride by the borough mayor and mayoress raised funds for two beneficiaries.

Money raised will be split equally between All Saints' Church in Lynn (the church of the mayor’s chaplain Fr Adrian Ling) and The Norfolk Churches Trust.

Borough mayor and mayoress Cllr Geoff Hipperson and his wife Rose on the charity bike ride (42585476)

The mayor, Cllr Geoff Hipperson, said: “I was delighted to ride for Father Adrian’s church and The Norfolk Churches Trust. We visited ten churches between Shouldham and Swaffham on the 38-mile ride.

“I’m used to being driven around on four wheels in the mayor's hybrid car, it was nice to experience the picturesque Norfolk countryside on two wheels for a worthy cause."

The charity bike ride was held in September. The event has been held for 32 years and has raised £2.8m over that time.