Borough Mayor records Christmas message with members of King’s Lynn Talking Newspaper

Borough Mayor Carol Bower recorded a special Christmas message for blind and partially slighted people at King’s Lynn Talking Newspaper on Monday.

David Gifford of King’s Lynn Talking Newspaper said: “The Mayor made particular emphasis of the role of the community and great traditions of West Norfolk, reviving the position of keeper of the South Gates.”

The King’s Lynn Talking Newspaper is for blind and partially slighted people and records news onto USB memory sticks for play back.

For more information or to contact them for access to a broadcast, email David Gifford on dr1jm1wg20@hotmail.com or Keith Leedell on gordell1989@gmail.com.

Alternatively, visit www.kingslynntn.co.uk

Pictured above, borough mayor Carol Bower, with members of the King’s Lynn Talking Newspaper. Picture: SUBMITTED.