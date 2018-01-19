Borough Mayor visits King’s Lynn Air Cadets

Borough Mayor Carol Bower accompanied by her consort, Simon, made their annual civic visit to King’s Lynn Air Cadets headquarters on Monday.

Cadets from 42F King’s Lynn Squadron Air Training Corps attend a number of civic events and assist other organisations in the West Norfolk area. Mrs Bower’s visit gave her a chance to see what the cadets get up to when they are at home.

Media and communication officer, Mike Lister said: “Arriving whist the cadets were parading, the mayor first watched a drill practice before all moved inside from the cold January air.

“She then visited each classroom observing the varied skills that the cadets were mastering.

“Firstly the mayor talked with a group involved in learning the mechanics of the squadron’s radio controlled model cars.

“Then it was on to watch a group practising first aid and heart start techniques. This subject was keenly watched as nursing had been an earlier rewarding career path for the mayor.”

Pictured above, Carol Bower watching a first aid session with cadets. Picture: SUBMITTED.