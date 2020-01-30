Average council tax bills in West Norfolk look set to rise by around £70 this spring as local authorities finalise their budget plans for the financial year ahead.

Proposals published by West Norfolk Council this week envisage a £4.50 rise in the charge for residents living in an average band D property.

That comes after Norfolk County Council proposed a near four per cent increase in its share of the tax and amid the prospect of an extra £10 being charged on the police precept.

Altogether, that means band D taxpayers can expect to pay an extra £69 next year, before parish charges and special expenses, which are levied by the borough council for parish level services, are taken into account.

The borough council’s financial plan, which was published on Wednesday, said the authority could present funded proposals for each year up to 2024.

But it warned there was still significant uncertainty for next year and beyond, because of the continuing lack of clarity from government on future funding and how business rates receipts would be divided.

It added: “This delay has resulted in being unable to determine with any certainty the future funding position beyond 2020/2021, which is a considerable downside risk.”

The borough council’s proposals, if approved over the coming weeks, would see it charge £130.37 to band D residents in the 2020-21 financial year. That equates to around seven per cent of the total council tax charge.

The plan also proposes a 1.7 per cent rise in fees and charges for most service areas.

But the document says parking charges will be largely unchanged.

The only planned exception is the abolition of a three hours for the price of two promotion in short stay, coastal and multi-storey car parks which was introduced in 2011.

A formal up-to-two-hour and up-to-three-hour pricing structure is set to be re-introduced in its place.

The borough council’s budget proposals are to be examined at a joint panel meeting on Monday afternoon, ahead of a cabinet session on Tuesday. If approved, they will then go before the full council on February 27.

Police and crime commissioner Lorne Green will set out his final budget plans before his term ends at a meeting of the county’s police and crime panel in Norwich on Tuesday morning.

And the county council is due to finalise its budget on February 17.

