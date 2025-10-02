Bosses are delighted as they celebrate the completion of a new housing development in West Lynn.

Platform Home Ownership has finished its Ferry View scheme, and the final homes have been reserved.

Delivered in partnership with Seagate Homes, Ferry View, just off St Peter’s Road, contains a mix of 16 two and three-bedroom homes available through shared ownership.

Inside one of the Ferry View properties in West Lynn

This collaboration is intended to support the growing demand for accessible routes onto the property ladder, giving more people the opportunity to take their first step into home ownership.

Bosses say that homes at Ferry View were designed and built in a mixture of styles to complement the needs of different home seekers, including first-time buyers, commuters, young families and downsizers.

There will be no future phases at this development, but there will be more shared ownership homes available through Platform next year in South Wootton.

Adam Murfet, managing director at Seagate Homes, said: “It’s a real moment of pride for all of the shared ownership homes to have been reserved at Ferry View.

“By working closely with Platform and bringing together our expertise, we have been able to provide much-needed, affordable solutions for local people and create a thriving new community.

“We’d like to thank Platform for their expertise, dedication and communication throughout this process and look forward to collaborating again in the future if the opportunity arises, to provide more communities with homes and developments people can proudly call home.”

Donna Gadd, area sales manager at Platform, added: “We are incredibly proud to have sold out at our Ferry View development and welcomed 16 new groups into this wonderful new community.

“Ferry View was one of the only shared ownership developments in Norfolk, particularly in the Lynn area, and we are delighted to have played such a significant role in meeting the demand for high-quality affordable housing alongside our offering in South Wootton.

“We’d like to thank Seagate Homes for building these modern properties to such a high standard, and hope our new residents are now settled in and enjoying the pride of homeownership.”