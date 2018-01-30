Botley the Coding Robot becomes BBC Breakfast television star

A coding robot created by a Lynn based toy makers has proven to be a huge hit at London Toy Fair.

Learning Resources, on North Lynn Industrial Estate, unveiled Botley the Coding Robot at the London Toy Fair, where not only did he win an award, he also appeared on BBC Breakfast with Steph McGovern.

Botley the Robot with the Toy Fair Hero Award

Botley the Coding Robot is designed to teach hands-on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills to children by coaching them through coding concepts. He is screen free and does not require the use of a smartphone or tablet.

The coding robot was unveiled at the London Toy Fair, which is the UK’s largest dedicated toy, game and hobby trade show, alongside more than 270 other companies’ products.

The British Toy and Hobby Association chose a small selection of toys they felt represent some of the most exciting and innovative products and presented them with a Toy Fair Hero Award, Learning Resources’ Botley the Coding Robot was a winner of this award.

Following the success of the fair, Learning Resources managing director Dennis Blackmore was interviewed on BBC Breakfast by Steph McGovern and Botley the Coding Robot was a star again as he was demonstrated on the breakfast TV show.

Botley the Coding Robot

Mr Blackmore said: “We are delighted that both the toy fair and BBC Breakfast recognised Botley’s special qualities and potential.

“Botley is both fun and educational in the tradition of all our toys and games at Learning Resources.

“Designed to introduce boys and girls as young as five years old to coding and simple programming, Botley’s usefulness grows as the child’s learning grows.”

Botley the Coding Robot activity set costs £79 and is available from www.learningresources.co.uk