Boundary proposals for West Norfolk are ‘disappointing’, say councillors

Following news that all but four of West Norfolk’s wards are set to change following a boundary review, councillors have spoken of their disappointment in the Boundary Commission’s recommendations.

Members claimed that the independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England had not “stuck to their own criteria”, at a meeting of the full council last Thursday.

It came after the recommendations for new electoral arrangements were published earlier this month which propose that West Norfolk should be represented by 55 borough councillors in the future – seven fewer than at current.

John Collop said: “Our officers spent many hours on the plans but these failed to be implemented. We follow the guidelines but really they have been ignored.”

Council leader Brian Long said: “I don’t disagree with the comments made. We were outlined a process at the start of it and told that there would be rounds of consultation.

“What they have done works against the exact requirements they gave us. We will note that they set the criteria and they haven’t stuck to it themselves.

“It’s very disappointing that we have a submission from them that really negates their own rules.”

Mr Long also spoke of the question of a unitary authority in Norfolk.

He said: “We have been looking at a working relationship between South Holland and Breckland, and the question of unitary raises its head yet again.

“I will put it on record tonight, in West Norfolk we want the best for West Norfolk, whatever comes out of the partnership.

“My responsibility is to get the very best for the people of West Norfolk. If it has to be unitary, it has to be an east-west split, with the east based in Norwich and the west in King’s Lynn.”