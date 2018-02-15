Boxing evening boosts QEH care

An evening of boxing action brought at least 120 people to Gedney Victory Hall with charity, rather than hostility, in mind.

The fundraising fight night was organised by Steve Snagg, from South Wootton, to raise money for the stroke unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

Gedney Victory Hall, charity boxing event for QEH Stroke Unit, Elise Rudd vs Sadie Clarke refereed by Steve Snagg

Steve’s wife Angela was in the crowd, nearly two years after suffering a stroke which led to her spending five months at QEH.

Nearly £2,000 has been raised so far and Steve said: “I was impressed by the turnout and a lot of people had never been to anything like this before in Gedney.

“We had 12 bouts on the night and most of the boxers were novices so they weren’t full-on boxing matches, which meant that most of the fights were more friendly.

“Out of all of those who took part, only four of the lads had boxed before and there were two young ladies who wanted to do it purely because it was for charity.

Gedney Victory Hall, charity boxing event for QEH Stroke Unit, Steve Snagg refereees Ben Moore vs Ben Keneally

“It was also good for Angie to get out because she hasn’t been very well recently and she enjoyed the evening.”

Steve used his knowledge and experience as an ex-RAF boxer, coach, judge and ring official to organise and referee the bouts, with each fighter taking a home a trophy for their night’s work.

Elise Rudd, from Lynn, one of the “novices” who laced up and touched gloves for the event, said: “After being given the opportunity to box on Steve’s show, it was amazing to be able to help raise money for such an amazing cause that has helped so many people.”

Both the turnout on Saturday and the money raised from the event were made more remarkable by the fact that Steve had to stage it four weeks after having to cancel the planned date because of licensing issues.

He said: “Initially, we were hoping to raise £1,000 but after the change of date, I ended up losing four or five lads who had planned to box.

“So I thought what we did was pretty good.”