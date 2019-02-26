Boycott the circus, says animal rights group

An animal rights organisation has called on the people of West Norfolk not to patronise a circus that is due to open in the area tomorrow.

Some of the Performers with Circus Mondao, which begins on Wednesday February 27th 2019 at Knights Hill.. (7435423)

Circus Mondao will be hosting shows at Knights Hill in Lynn for nine shows until Sunday.

Alongside the traditional trapeze artists, clowns, acrobats and motorcycle wheel of death, there are animals appearing in the show - namely ponies and llamas.

The circus has been given a licence by Defra which it says proves it looks after the animals well.

Members of the audience are welcome to visit the animals after the performance. This is the 14th time that Circus Mondao has visited Lynn.

But Animal Defenders International (ADI) said the circus is only one of two which still feature wild animal acts.

Jan Creamer, ADI president, said: “Animal Defenders International has repeatedly documented the suffering and abuse of animals in circuses. Circuses simply cannot meet the needs of animals in small, mobile accommodation. You can help stop the suffering – don’t go to a circus with animals.”

ADI claimed that more than 200 local authorities in the UK have banned circuses featuring animal acts.

Circus Mondao has shows at 5 and 7.30pm tomorrow, all seats £6.50. Call 0772 2791777.