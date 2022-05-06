A brain injury charity is holding an Action for Brain Injury Week from May 16-22.

Brain injury can affect anyone, and often results in invisible disabilities and this year’s ABI week theme is called 'See the Hidden Me'.

In the UK someone is admitted to hospital every 90 seconds with an acquired brain injury, every three minutes with a head injury and every four minutes with a stroke.

A Norfolk and Waveney Headway support worker delivering packages for clients. Picture: SUBMITTED (56512304)

Headway Norfolk and Waveney is a charity that supports adults affected by brain injury and stroke, whilst working to raise awareness and understanding of these conditions.

The charity supports people to adjust, regain independence and develop confidence, with re-enablement and empowerment at the heart of their programmes.

Their team of occupational therapists and key support workers create tailored support packages by working closely with clients and their families and carers.

In recognition of the week, Headway Norfolk and Waveney are launching a new acquired brain injury group starting Tuesday May, 17.

It will take place every fortnight from then on a Tuesday at 10.30am-noon at the Steam House Café, on Lynn High Street.

This is a friendly, free, drop-in group for those affected by brain injury or stroke to enjoy a hot drink and share experiences with each other.

Headway Norfolk and Waveney specialise in the after-effects of brain injury and stroke and strive to continually innovate and improve their services.

Currently they’re working on a new programme to assist clients into education, employment, and voluntary work.

Gaynor Doy, Lynn and Breckland area manager, said: "Social and peer support is integral to people following acquired brain injury and stroke.

"Sessions like these that are free and easy to access within the community are essential."

For further information contact Anna on 07716079450.