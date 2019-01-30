Brain injury service opens up for extra day in King's Lynn to meet increased demand for support

A brain and head injury service in King's Lynn is opening for an extra day to meet an increased demand for support.

Headway King's Lynn, located at the South Lynn community centre, will be opening on Wednesdays in addition to its current days of Thursdays and Fridays.

The centre is open from 10am to 3pm.

An extra day takes into account the fact that over 2000 people were admitted to hospital in West Norfolk due to having suffered an acquired brain injury from 2015 to 2016.

Headway is a charity aiming to improve life after brain injury and stroke.

The sessions for clients promote independence, provide rehabilitative support and increase the understanding of brain injury.

Activities range from communication, numeracy, physical movement and creative workshops.

In addition to promoting independence, the charity aims to build self-esteem for those who have suffered from an acquired brain injury.

An annual bake-off final was recently held with Rachel Humphrey from Lynn winning the competition with her apple cake.

Rachel Humphrey

This was baked in memory of her Granny, since the recipe was passed down her family.

A client of Headway said: “Everyone is so different, not one person has the same story but we all help each other and respect each other, staff included”.