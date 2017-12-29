Brancaster parish clerk given British Empire Medal for 50 years of community work

A West Norfolk parish clerk, who has served her community for more than half a century, has been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Janet Lake took over as clerk to Brancaster parish council in 1966 and was the guest of honour at a special reception to mark 50 years in the role in 2016.

Now, she has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her contribution to community life over the decades.

She is among more than 1,100 people to be included in the list, which was published tonight.

The list also features Anita Grodkiewicz, from Outwell, who has been given an MBE in recognition of her work as manager of the Rosmini Centre in Wisbech over the past 11 years.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted but there are so many people out there who deserve this award. It will be absolutely lovely, my son is coming over from Canada.”

Two members of staff on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate have also been honoured.

Marcus O’Lone, the estate’s land agent, has been appointed a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

The estate manager, Paul Southwell, has been made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO).