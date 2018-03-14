Brancaster Primary School children overjoyed with new playground

Pupils at Brancaster Primary School have been getting used to their new playground thanks to the work of Parents and Friends Association (PFA) members.

Committee members have been working for more than a year to raise enough money to maintain and improve their school’s playground.

Brancaster Primary School opening of new play equipment and the new activity trail and hop scotch path'Trying out the new area are LtoR, Matilda Clarkson (6), Kiala-Mae Vandepeer (4) and Olly Amm (4)

The team managed to raise £2,500 by hosting a range of fundraising activities including quiz nights, raffles, and book sales, and welcomed a £2,000 donation.

PFA committee secretary Louise Howell said: “We are really pleased with the playground, and you can see how pleased the children are with it by the looks on their faces.

“The playground its quite versatile. We have a 10 x 10 board painted on the ground which children can use for numbers, alphabets or other games. It was going to be snakes and ladders, but it is more versatile this way.

“Local company Road Art made our designs. We wanted to use a local business because it is important to support those local to us. We are really pleased with the turn out, and really grateful for the donation we received to complete our playground.”