Brancaster pupils learn the secrets of the gastropub

Youngsters from Brancaster Primary School found themselves all wrapped up in red and blue pasta on a visit to the village’s White Horse Inn.

Teacher Karen Tidd hoped the pupils’ experience of tasting and eating healthy food in the White Horse’s restaurant setting would help inform their own eating habits.

She said: “Look about smiling faces and happy voices everywhere. It’s been a big success and a win-win for everybody. Thank you to The White Horse for making it possible.”

The colourful red and blue pasta was made into spaghetti, with head chef, Fran Hartshorne, giving every pupil the chance to operate a spaghetti machine.

She said: “It’s all about using fresh ingredients, no additives and no preservatives which is a lot healthier for the children.

“But less healthy foods are not on a banned list, occasional treats and everything in moderation is OK.”

Youngsters also made kebabs with fresh fruit and were served healthy drinks and the visit also incorporated subjects such as science, maths and literacy.

Josh Amm won a competition to design the cover of the Kids’ Menu.

His prize was a gardening set, sunflower seeds and a meal for him and his family at the White Horse.

White Horse judge, Beata Arnocski said the design was nice and colourful and incorporated some of the utensils and food used in the White Horse kitchen as well as three crabs to underline their coastal setting.