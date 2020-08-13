Two popular pubs in a north Norfolk village have scooped a prestigious accolade.

The White Horse and The Jolly Sailors, both situated in the village of Brancaster Staithe have won a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice 2020 Award.

The award is based on a full year of Trip Advisor customer reviews and is awarded to establishments who prove to offer consistency and excellence in hospitality.

The White Horse Pub at Brancaster Staithe.

Both pubs are part of the Anglian Country Inns family owned hospitality group.

Anglian Country Inns managing director James Nye said: "We are extremely proud to be included in the Trip Advisor 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards, it’s the best

recommendation coming directly from our discerning customers and places our establishments up there in the

top 10 per cent worldwide.

"It proves our popularity and confirms that we are on the right track giving our customers the hospitality service that they desire and deserve.

"We strive for excellence in what we do and we are delighted to be recognised with this award. All credit to our wonderful team of staff who must be congratulated for this amazing recognition.

"We are moving on and delighted to be back open in this difficult climate but operating in a different way offering a Covid free service and, of course, welcoming all."

For more information on the two pubs, visit: www.whitehorsebrancaster.co.uk or www.jollysailorsbvrancaster.co.uk

