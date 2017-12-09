Brancaster Staithe walk for Mind

Staff from the White Horse at Brancaster Staithe, joined by other head-office members of owners Anglian Country Inns, took part in a 10-mile walk from Hunstanton along the coastal path to raise awareness and funds for their chosen charity West Norfolk Mind.

Zena Penty, volunteer co-ordinator for West Norfolk Mind, took part in the walk and said: “It was a beautiful walk, an opportunity to get to know some of the staff and a challenge for most of the walkers – and their dogs!

“I would really like to thank Beata Arnoczki for organising the event and to everyone who supported it.”

If you would like to sponsor the team please use the justgiving link www.justgiving.com/fundraising/acirobwilliamson

For volunteering for Fundraising enquiries please call Zena on 01485 572707 or for Services call 01553 776966.

If you are feeling down, stressed, depressed or anxious please call the Wellbeing Service 0300123 1503 to learn new ways to cope or go to www.nhswellbeingservice.org.