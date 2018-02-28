Brancaster youngsters honour Scouting and Guiding heritage

Pupils at a West Norfolk village school have been celebrating the history of the Guiding and Scouting movements.

Youngsters at the Brancaster Primary School donned the uniforms of their Rainbow, Brownie, Beaver and Cub groups last Thursday to coincide with World Thinking Day.

The annual event commemorates the births of birthday of Lord and Lady Baden-Powell, who founded the Scouting and Guiding movements respectively.

First established in 1926, the day is intended to allow members to reflect on the impact of the movements around the world and is celebrated by all of its groups.