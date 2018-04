A cuppa and cake awareness event was held at the Royal British Legion Club on Sunday by Lynn branch members.

Schoolchildren were invited to colour in silhouettes of soldiers in commemoration of the centenary year of the First World War.

In attendance were David Kelsey, Karin Hipkin, Paul Giles, Jerry Penn, among others.

Pictured above, members of the Royal British Legion with youngsters at the Cuppa and Cake Day.

MLNF18MF030174