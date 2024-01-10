A new home and garden outlet store has opened in a town offering big name products at half the retail price.

Lynn’s brand new LeisureGrow Outlet Store has opened adjacent to its distribution centre on Clenchwarton Road, which has recently become one of the town’s largest employers.

The shop sells the company's discontinued products for 50% less than the retail price.

It sits adjacent to the company's distribution centre. Picture: Google Maps

The store sells indoor and outdoor furniture at half the retail price. Picture: LeisureGrow

LeisureGrow is one of the largest home and garden wholesalers in the UK and owns brands such as Noma, LG Outdoors, Petface, Grill Steam and Casa Mia.

It is partnered with environmental organisation Ecologi and has a Planet Mark certification meaning it is dedicated to reducing its carbon impact and places sustainability at the forefront of its ethos.

The outlet store has opened just in time for LeisureGrow’s 25th anniversary, which it is celebrating this year.

Senior marketing manager Mark Milligan said: “The home and garden outlet is Norfolk’s premier outlet destination, providing big savings on designer furniture and outdoor living brands.

“Since launching at the end of 2023, the outlet has seen thousands of customers take advantage of the special offers only available instore.”