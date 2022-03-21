A brand new play area for toddlers is now open in South Lynn, after the council's Consultative Committee invested £50K in new play areas for this year.

Councillor Alexandra Kemp, ward member for South and West Lynn, said: “It is very good news for children and families that the new area for toddlers in South Lynn has now arrived. I asked for a new play area, as I wanted to make sure younger children in my ward had a play area space near their homes. Good play facilities are a very important part of healthy communities.”

Kids having a fun time together. (50291304)

The council has invested £30k in South Lynn to provide a new play area for toddlers, along with additional fencing, benches and bins.

It is one of a number of schemes put forward through the King’s Lynn Area Consultative Committee (KLACC).

Councillor Sam Sandell, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “Providing play areas gives children the opportunity to enjoy outdoor fun in a safe environment that’s near to home and we’re delivering a number of new or expanded play areas in 2022.

“I’m also delighted that many of these projects have come through KLACC, which empowers ward members to really represent their communities by using their local knowledge to suggest schemes like this."

Through KLACC the borough council is investing £50k to build or upgrade three play areas in early 2022. An enhancement project at Queen Elizabeth Avenue has recently been completed and work on a project at West Lynn is due to start in March.