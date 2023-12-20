A Lynn restaurant is opening for a second year running on Christmas day so those in need can enjoy a hot meal.

The Purfleet Brasserie, on Purfleet Street, is run by Sam O’Callaghan, who decided to open his restaurant for vulnerable people to make new friends and have a free, hot Christmas lunch with “all the trimmings”.

It is the second year that the Brasserie has opened and offered a lunch free-of-charge, with Sam saying that around 35-40 people attended last year’s lunch, which was a huge success.

The Purfleet Brasserie will be opening up for those in need once again on Christmas day. Picture: Ian Burt

Sam said: “We’re expecting more people to come this year. We’re getting half full already, but if we get more people in then we can extend our opening hours.”

Sam, who has been running the restaurant for a year and a half, plans to open for Christmas lunch from 12 noon to 3pm.

“We’re inviting anyone who will be on their own, facing homelessness or are just down on their luck,” Sam added.

“They can come and sit in the restaurant, or take the meal home with them if they prefer or can just come in for a beer and a chat.

“It was lovely last year and really emotional. It gives people the chance to come together who are in the same boat as each other.”

Sam will get in the restaurant for 9am to start preparing to feed many mouths this Christmas.

To book a place at the Purfleet Brasserie on Christmas day, Sam urges people to get in touch as soon as possible as spaces are limited.

You can either email: bookings@purfleetbrasserie.com to book a place or call Sam on 07728 337240 or ring the restaurant on 01553 277500.