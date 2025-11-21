A “night to remember” has so far raised more than £25,000 as hardy souls braved hot coals to complete a charity firewalk.

Held at Lynnsport, 151 firewalkers – representing 30 charity and business teams alongside nine individuals – took to the burning embers for Firewalk to Fundraise! 2025, hosted by the Rotary Club of Lynn Priory Satellite.

A total of 18 local charities were represented, bringing together hundreds of supporters for a night of courage, community spirit and phenomenal fundraising, the organisers said.

Fundraising firewalkers get ready to walk over the hot embers

The campaign remains open until Sunday, November 30 so there is still time for members of the public to add to the rising total. You can donate at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/firewalk-to-fundraise-2025

Thanks have gone to sponsors and supporters for making the event possible including: Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP Chartered Accountants, Fleming Brothers Suzuki, Nick Pelosi Ltd, Hoffhaus Design, Treabark, Propads, No Time Like Now and Foodie Friends with Linda Taylor.

Thanks also go to Firewalk UK for delivering a world-class experience, Lynnsport for hosting the event, Signworx, for the event banners and the College of West Anglia, for capturing the event on camera. There was also thanks to KL Radio.

A spokesperson said it was a “night to remember” with “the crackling fire, cheering crowds and unstoppable energy combined to create what organisers are calling the biggest multi-charity firewalk Norfolk has ever seen”.

“The event celebrated bravery, community connection and the incredible work of local charities across the region. Rotary Priory Satellite would like to thank every walker, donor, volunteer and supporter for helping create a night that will be remembered for years to come,” the spokesperson added.