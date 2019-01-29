BREAKING NEWS: Fan banned indefinitely over offensive comments towards King's Lynn Town player

A fan who posted offensive comments on Twitter, aimed at a King's Lynn Town footballer, has been banned indefinitely from attending the club's home matches.

The move, which was announced in a statement released a short time ago, follows a meeting between the unnamed individual and club officials earlier this evening.

Meanwhile, the club has warned that a "small group" of fans could also face sanctions over their behaviour and social media activity.

The Walks stadium, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (6663780)

The announcement comes less than a week after the club condemned what it described as "vile" and "disgusting" posts aimed at the club's player, Kieran Shipp.

One of the comments, which were all posted following Lynn's 3-0 defeat at Hitchin Town last Wednesday, contained material with racist connotations.

On Friday morning, the club announced an individual had come forward to admit responsibility for what happened and a meeting has now taken place between that person, club chairman Stephen Cleeve and other officials.

The club's statement said: "Consequently, the following action has been taken by the club:

"The person responsible has been banned from all matches at The Walks for an indefinite period, which will be lifted at the club's discretion.

"King's Lynn Town Football Club has sought and been given advice by the Football Association’s official partner Kick It Out, who educate supporters on equality in football.

"The club has decided that the person must attend a course run by Kick it Out. The person, who will foot the full cost of the course, will also meet up with Kieran Shipp to apologise for last week’s actions and has apologised to the club for his actions.

"Further to the above, the club are intending to talk to a small group of individuals about previous social media activity and general behaviour, both here at the Walks and also at away games, in the very near future.

"They will be warned about their future behaviour and informed any repeat of actions deemed not acceptable would also result in banning notices."

Details of the action were revealed as the Lynn first team entertained Royston Town in its first home match since the row erupted.

The club has asked that the Twitter account from which the offensive posts were made remains deactivated.

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed that both it and the Southern League are investigating a separate incident which happened in the technical area at Hitchin Town's Top Field ground during the teams' fixture last Wednesday. The incident is unrelated to the Twitter posts.