King's Lynn Town Football Club has this afternoon condemned what it described as "vile" and "disgusting" social media comments posted following their match last night.

The Walks stadium, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (6663780)

The Linnets slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Hitchin Town on Wednesday, which was their first league defeat since early September.

Following the game, offensive comments directed at a Lynn player were published on Twitter.

One of them said they hoped the player's partner had a miscarriage, while the other, with apparent racial connotations, suggested he should "get back up ya tree." The messages have since been deleted.

In a statement, released a short time ago, the club appealed for anyone who may have information about those responsible for the post, to contact them.

It said: "The club have already began a thorough investigation into this incident and we understand that more than one person has access to this account which allows them to post messages.

"We appeal to the person(s) who made these comments to contact the club as a matter of urgency so that this very serious situation can be dealt with.

"Once we have solid evidence as to the person(s) involved they will be dealt with by the club.

"As a club we are sickened by the actions of this person(s) and we wish to publicly condemn their disgraceful behaviour.

"We have today received many calls and messages from our supporters insisting that we take action against anyone proven to have been involved in this unpleasant incident and can promise that the club will take the appropriate steps in due course."

Norfolk Police say they have not received any complaints about the posts so far.