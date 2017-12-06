BREAKING NEWS: Prime Minister backs campaign to keep CITB in West Norfolk

The fight to keep the Construction Industry Training Board’s (CITB) headquarters in West Norfolk has been raised in the House of Commons this lunchtime.

Prime minister Theresa May has backed the campaign to keep the board’s base in Bircham Newton in response to a question from North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham.

Sir Henry initially asked for an update on Brexit negotiations early in today’s Prime Minister’s Questions session.

But he went on to ask: “Does she agree with me that, post-Brexit, it’s absolutely crucial that we enhance skills and apprenticeships in the construction and housing sector?

“Does she agree that now is not the time for the Construction Industry Training Board to be proposing to close their site at Bircham in West Norfolk, thus putting at risk 600 jobs in a rural area?

“Will she meet me to discuss this and will she help me in my campaign?

Mrs May responded: “He’s a great champion for his constituency. He’s been a great supporter of the CITB at Bircham.

“I’m very happy to support his campaign and I wish him well and I’m happy to meet with him.”

The intervention comes three weeks after the board announced its plans to move to a new headquarters, likely to be in the Peterborough area.