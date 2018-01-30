BREAKING NEWS: Stagecoach consulting on proposal to close King’s Lynn bus depot

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced it is carrying out a review of its Norfolk operations, including the potential closure of its Lynn depot.

Managers say they have met with union representatives and launched a consultation exercise with staff.

The company says it is also working with Norfolk County Council on “steps to protect as much of the local network as possible.”

Stagecoach took over most of West Norfolk’s bus services when it bought Norfolk Green in 2013.

However, Andy Campbell, managing director of its eastern division, said a short time ago: “We are a significant local employer and we understand the importance of bus services for the local community. We also know that any change can be unsettling for our people.

“That’s why we are working closely with both the trade union and local authority to protect as many jobs and as much of the local network as possible.

“We’re carrying out a consultation and will be working liaising closely with staff during that process.

“However, the reality is that we simply cannot sustain the current operation given the challenging economic climate that we’re faced with.”

The firm says staff could be relocated with other operators or elsewhere in the Stagecoach East business within the surrounding area.

Bosses say workers will be able to discuss their preferences over the coming weeks.