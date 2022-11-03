Two charitable funds have benefited from £9,000 raised at a charity ball by the Breast of Friends.

Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s breast care unit and Prostate Cancer UK have received £4,500 each from the Knights Hill Hotel event.

Breast of Friends are a team of volunteer fund raisers, some of whom have been through breast cancer treatment at the hospital.

Breast of Friends

The ball was attended by 172 people, who enjoyed dining, a raffle and auction, plus entertainment from local band Jessie’s Ghost and DJ Jack Neville, a raffle and auction.

Among the attendees were people who had been through breast and prostate cancer and family and friends of sufferers.

The event also tied in with another fund raiser. A team from Pippa’s Pantry at Sutton Bridge had done a ‘Calendar Girls’-style calendar for Prostate Cancer UK and some of them attended and sold calendars on the night.

Jeanette Kidd gave a speech thanking everyone for their support , especially the organising team of: Deborah Wright, Claire Ling, Anne Merchant, Gary Merchant, David Bowman, Denise Williamson, Nick Williamson and Paul Kidd.

The Breast of Friends team are holding a third ball, this time at Briarfield’s Titchwell, next year, to raise money for the breast care unit and the QEH chemotherapy unit.

lOur picture shows members of Breast of Friends handing over the charity cheques.