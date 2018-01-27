Breckland care home residents dish up memories of childhood with new cookbook

It’s time to shelve those celebrity-led cookbooks because Breckland care home residents are Cooking Up Memories in their own book.

Residents of Meadow House Nursing Home, in Swaffham, and St Leonards Court Care Home, in Mundford, have been working together over recent months to produce a special cookbook.

Maureen Wright from Meadow House with their copy of Cooking Up Memories

The project, which is the creation of the Healthcare Homes Group, tasked over 30 of its residences located in the East and South of the UK to collaborate on recalling or recreating recipes which featured in their early lives and remained firm favourites.

Residents of Meadow House Nursing Home worked together to create garlic and herb rolls and those at St Leonards Court Care Home put forward a fish pie.

Chief operating officer at Healthcare Homes Group, Helen Gidlow said: “We are absolutely delighted with how our residents and staff have embraced this project across the group.

“There is a lot of evidence to suggest that taste and food experiences can ignite certain nostalgic memories, so we know that cooking is something very dear to a lot of our residents.

“The book is a true reflection of the lives of those who live at our homes, and is tinged with some really touching recollections about how food was cooked, served and experienced in their earlier years.”

Completed in time for the New Year, the 70-page Cooking Up Memories book has now officially launched, with many homes hosting special events to mark the occasion.