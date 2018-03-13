Breckland Council cabinet to meet in Swaffham

People in Swaffham are being encouraged to get involved in politics by taking the chance to question district council chiefs when they’re in the town next week.

Breckland Council’s ruling cabinet will meet at the town hall next Tuesday, March 20, to launch a new initiative which aims to bring the authority’s processes closer to residents.

The meeting will start at 9.30am with a half-hour session for members of the public to ask questions of cabinet members. Officials have stressed that questions do not have to be submitted in advance.

The formal meeting will then follow from 10am, before ward members lead a tour of the town in order to raise issues of local concern with cabinet members.

Council leader William Nunn said: “We’re excited to take Cabinet meetings into our local communities and to provide more opportunities for local people to be involved in our democratic processes.

“I look forward to welcoming any local residents who would like to see what happens at Cabinet or who may wish to put questions to us about the things that are important to them and their community.

“While our Cabinet meetings are already held in public, by taking them into the district’s market towns we will hopefully encourage even more residents to get involved.”

Similar meetings are planned to take place in all of the district’s main towns over the next year.