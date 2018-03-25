Breckland Council’s Swaffham office ‘could open for one day a week’

Breckland Council could keep an office open in Swaffham for one day a week if an agreement can be reached, its deputy leader has revealed.

Plans to close the authority’s current town hall base, along with several other satellite offices, sparked an angry reaction from town representatives after they were announced in January.

During Tuesday’s Breckland cabinet meeting at the town hall, one of them, Jan Buckley-Stevens, asked: “Can we not have 1 day a week opening in each town?

“I think this would help our people.”

District deputy leader Sam Chapman-Allen replied: “That is the main proposal we’re taking forward. We need to do cost evaluation before we come back with that proposal.”

He said the authority was working with the town council, Norfolk County Council and the Iceni Partnership on a potential solution.

The current closure plan is due to come into effect in June and town clerk Richard Bishop said it was acknowledged that there had been a lack of consultation during talks held last week.

He added: “The irony is not lost having the cabinet meeting here today.

“This comes at a time when the main public artery is being severed.

“Our plea is to give favourable consideration to what could be a compromise position when it’s put before you so we can continue our good working relationships for all our residents.”

Mr Chapman-Allen said: “We’re working tirelessly to come forward with proposals to make sure we’re not leaving individuals isolated. That’s what we don’t want to do.”