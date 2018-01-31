Breckland Council to close Swaffham town office

Breckland Council has announced plans to close its office in Swaffham.

The move is part of plans to consolidate customer service units at its headquarters in Dereham and offices in Thetford.

Officials say that, on average, only five people a day use the Swaffham office and the level is insufficient to justify its continued opening.

Alison Webb, the authority’s executive member for people and information, said: “We have seen falling footfall at our satellite offices, a rise in people contacting us online, and we anticipate an increase in visits to our main sites will continue when Universal Credit is rolled out.

“We are putting greater resources where the majority of our customers need us most.”

The site is one of four across the district which face the axe under plans which are due to come into force in the summer.