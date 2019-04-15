Brexit concerns cause West Norfolk tulip business to stockpile from Europe

The director of a flower business near King's Lynn has said the "uncertainty of Brexit" has caused them to stockpile tulips.

Mark Ewes, director of Belmont Nurseries at Terrington St Clement, said the risk of delays at ports because of Brexit has caused them to take swift action.

He said: "We move our stock in large boxes and they need air movement through them.

"If the bulbs go more than 24 hours without fresh air then they would be ruined.

"If after Brexit they were delivered at the port we would have bulbs to grow but they would not make flowers".

The company, which dates back to 1965, imports most of its flowers from the Netherlands.

Due to concerns over Brexit, the company are stockpiling tulips in cold stores at their yard, which were previously empty from the winter.

Like many business, Brexit is a major point of discussion and concern for the West Norfolk business.

"We are concerned but it's more about what we are dealing with," Mr Ewes said.

"If you know what was going on then those fears would not exist, but it is the uncertainty.

"The not knowing is the problem".

Field of tulips at Gayton Rd East Winch

Despite struggling to set up contracts on the continent at the moment, Mr Ewes said trade within the UK is actually increasing.

"Clients in the UK are happy to make deal with us because they do not want to trade with European companies at the moment," he said.

"So there is a plus side too. There are many sides to it at this stage. Will there be tariffs when importing into the UK for instance?"

As well as tulips, the company also grows indoor and outdoor flowers including daffodils, asters and peony.