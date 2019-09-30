European nurses moving to other parts of the country is causing more concern than international recruitment due to Brexit in Lynn.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is looking beyond Europe to recruit staff.

Caroline Shaw said the hospital has not seen any staff leave yet due to Brexit.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn

Instead, she highlighted a number of European nurses leaving to go to London after earning a promotion.

She said: “They come and get experience, then see vacancies everywhere.

“Sometimes we polarise the issue and say it’s a King’s Lynn issue, but there are real challenges everywhere over staffing.

“If a junior nurse does not like their job, they can just ring up with their phone and move on.

“Workforce and training numbers are so badly wrong.”

NHS Digital data in April suggested the proportion of EU nationals among new recruits had dropped from 27 per cent in 2015 to nine per cent in the year to November 2018.

Tim Gardner, senior policy fellow at the Health Foundation said hospitals will be tested if the UK is left with a no-deal.

“A no-deal Brexit, which appears increasingly likely, would only exacerbate these pressures,” Mr Gardner said, citing rising demand, a workforce crisis and continued underfunding.

“Staffing shortages would be intensified, driving up demand for hard-pressed services, disrupting supplies of medicines and other necessities, and stretching the public finances which pay for health care.”

On Brexit, Mrs Shaw added: “To be really honest with you, no-one knows what the effect will be.”