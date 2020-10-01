Brickbats and pats-on-back for West Norfolk housing association

West Norfolk's social housing provider Freebridge had almost as many compliments as it had complaints, the annual report has revealed.

Details of the report covering the period April 2019 to April 2020 published in the autumn edition of the housing association's Streets Ahead magazine, said that it received 122 complaints from its tenants and 121 compliments.

The complaints broke down to 94 over customer service, 11 each over staff attitude and state of property and six over policy issues.

Freebridge's offices in Lynn (42510879)

But 84 tenants said thanks for the customer service, 36 were pleased with the attitude of staff and three so happy with the state of their property they took the trouble to register it.

Overall feedback showed that 83 per cent of customers were satisfied with the service provided, 85 per cent with their rent and service charges, 72 per cent with their home and 83 per cent satisfied with their neighbourhood.

The furthest behind satisfaction targets Freebridge sets itself was the number happy with repairs and maintenance. The target was 80 per cent but only 69 per cent declared themselves happy.

The Freebridge Community Housing offices in King's Lynn.. (42510836)

In the past year Freebridge completed more than 18,000 repairs to homes across West Norfolk of which more than one in three, 39 per cent, failed to be completed on time.

Freebridge spent £1.4 million on planned repairs and maintenance, busting the budget by £200,000, £7.7 million on routine repairs and maintenance (£900,000 over budget) and £1.4 million on major repairs and maintenance (£700,000 over budget).

Freebridge Community Housing chief executive Anita Jones (42510844)

Anita Jones, who took over as chief executive of Freebridge in the summer from Tony Hall, said in foreword to the report: "You have told us that improving our repairs and maintenance service needs to remain a priority and while improvements are being made, we absolutely recognise that there is more to do and are committed to getting this right."