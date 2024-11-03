A self-employed bricklayer may have to lay off workers after losing his driving licence in court this week.

Kieran Mayes, 34, of Elsing Drive, Lynn, admitted drink-driving on River Lane in the town on September 14 when he appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Asif Akram said officers had spotted a Ford Transit van being driven in an erratic manner. They stopped the vehicle and asked the driver for a roadside breath test, which proved positive.

A later breath test at the police station showed Mayes, who was the van’s driver, had 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath the legal limit is 35mcg.

George Sorrell in mitigation explained Mayes is a self-employed bricklayer who is responsible for organising nine other men – subcontractors who work with him on various sites.

“He is the one responsible for taking them around. He collects them and takes them to various locations. He may now have to lay some of these people off if he is unable to drive,” said Mr Sorrell.

“This is going to cause him quite a bit of hardship and he is probably going to have to organise someone else to drive him.”

He said the incident arose after Mayes took the decision to drive after a disagreement with his partner.

“He had argued with his partner that day, he did the right thing in getting out to cool off – unfortunately taking the van was not the right thing, as he had been drinking. As he now realises that was a grave mistake,” said Mr Sorrell.

Magistrates banned Mayes for 17 months, but that can be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a rehabilitation course. He was also fined £672 with £85 costs and £269 victim surcharge.