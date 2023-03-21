A bridal boutique has moved... but luckily not too far, as it has gone from upstairs to downstairs at the same premises.

Aime Moi Encore is a wedding gown business which was on the first floor of St Ann’s House in Lynn.

By moving downstairs within the same building, Zera Knights now has more space to store her pre-loved wedding gowns and expand her business.

There is also better access for wheelchair users and those who may find a flight of stairs difficult to manage.

Zera said: “I swapped my room on the first floor with my aunt Sarah Knights who runs Yoga Knights.

“Now I am downstairs, it is more accessible for wheelchair and disabled access as there are no stairs.”

Even though the move was only down a flight of stairs there has still been a lot of work involved.

She said: “I had four days to get ready and though it was a struggle it’s still better than having to move to somewhere totally different.”

The move allows Zera to expand the business by having more stock and extra space especially as she has been busy.

She said: “In January and February it was busy every day. It was crazy.

“In April I will be attending an eco-friendly wedding fair at Wellington Wood near Thetford.”

Zera also lists photography in her repertoire and said: “I do bridal boudoir shoots when people have bought dresses from here and they can have photographs which are confidence boosting and empowering.

“I also give out bridal goody bags for everyone who has an appointment.

“These have a list of local suppliers and a wedding check-list included.”

For further information visit www.aimemoiencore.co.uk

