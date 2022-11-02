King's Lynn bridal wear boutique expands
A bridal wear boutique owner has got married and extended her Lynn business to include wedding dress rental and photography.
Zera Rowell (previously Knights) founded Aime Moi Encore, a pre-loved bridal wear and accessories store in St Ann’s Street, in November last year.
Since then she has added a rental service as well as brides-to-be being able to buy her vintage dresses and is using her photographic skills to extend her enterprise.
During a busy year, she also married husband Luke, wearing a total of three dresses on the big day from her vintage collection.
She said: “One of my aims when I opened the business was to have a rental service and because so many people enquired about it, I started it a couple of weeks ago.
“I also opened my photography business Avec Amour Photography as I used to have to get someone in for model shoots. I did a photography course at school and it’s just kind of taken off.
“People have bought dresses and I can take photos of them so they can see what the dress would look like on the day.
“I’ve shot a couple of weddings where people have also bought dresses from me so that’s nice.
“I was looking to expand my business so this uses my skills and I do small weddings.”
Zera’s collection of stunning vintage wedding dresses saw her wear three of them on her big day. She will also be taking a selection of her bridal wear to a wedding fair that is just around the corner from her boutique in Lynn.
For further information visit aimemoiencore.co.uk/dress-rental or contact Zera at lovemeagainbridal@hotmail.com
She added: “I will be at the Duke’s Head hotel on Sunday, November, 13 at their wedding fair with my display.”