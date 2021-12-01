Over the last 19 months charity champion Bridget Wells has managed to raise £2,400 through car boot sales, tombolas, selling puzzles and books.

This amount has been split between two charities with £1,200.00 going to West Norfolk and Waveney MIND and the other £1,200.00 going to Alzheimers UK.

The first cheque for West Norfolk and Waveney MIND was handed over to Sharon Pitt on Friday at its Lynn office.

Bridget Wells (left) presents her cheque to Sharon Pitt of MIND

They will be using some of the money to help towards the 'Gardening 4 Health' project in North Lynn. Also some of the money will be used for their 'Safe Haven' project in Heacham.

The second cheque will be forwarded to Alzheimers UK next week.

After her fundraising was put on hold during the pandemic, she was able to start her book sales again this autumn and her total fundraising tally is well over £65,000 since she first started fundraising in 1998.

Bridget, from Gaywood, said she would like to thank everyone who has supported her once again in her fundraising events and also thanks to Clive her husband for his continued support.