The workforce of tomorrow had twice the advice on offer when their school’s annual careers fair doubled in size.

The Futures Event 2025 at Springwood High School in Lynn expanded to comprise an Employment Zone in the Peter Hopkins Hall and an Education Zone in the Sixth Form Hub, with more than 50 exhibitors from work and education.

“The event took place for the first time in this format last year and was a great success,” said Nicky Thompson, careers lead and joint head of Year 13 at the school, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Building a brighter future with help from Lovell. Picture: Ian Burt

“We doubled the space this year. The majority of exhibitors returned, and we had some new businesses joining us, including SaxonAir, Marsh Insurance Brokers, Ford and Slater, Dodman Ltd, MARS Ltd, and Cranswick Country Foods.

“We were delighted to welcome back a wide range of employers from the local area, including West Norfolk Council, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Lovell, BAE Systems, Mapus-Smith and Lemmon, and Hayes and Storr.

“A wider range of employment sectors were represented this year, and many of the exhibitors brought interactive activities to give students a taste of different career options. For example, SaxonAir brought a flight simulator, and Lovell brought a range of have-a-go construction activities.

Help is at hand when it comes to career choice. Picture: Ian Burt

“Uniformed services were also well presented, with Norfolk Police, the Army, and the RAF in attendance.”

More than 1,000 students from Years 10 to 13 spent the day off-timetable at the event, aimed at 14 to 18 year-olds who are making important decisions about their post-16 and post-18 choices.

Heads of year put together an itinerary of tailored careers activities before students attended the careers fair. These involved employers and education providers – including further education colleges and universities – delivering workshops.

Year 10 students heard from the College of West Anglia, Springwood Sixth Form, and the Apprenticeship Service about post-GCSE choices, while Year 11 were guided through the ‘Help You Choose’ application process; Year 12 learnt about the benefits of securing work experience and Year 13 practised their interview techniques with Dodman managing director Tim Skerritt, and heard from Springwood alumnus Ruby Goodchild, who is currently completing an apprenticeship with Maxey Grounds.

Representatives with students at one of the stands. Picture: Ian Burt

“Springwood High School is committed to providing high quality Careers Education, Information, Advice, and Guidance (CEIAG) for all students, encouraging them to aim higher, and explore engaging and rewarding careers,” added Miss Thompson.

“The school’s Careers Plan ensures that every student has opportunities to learn from employers about work, employment, and the skills that are valued in the workplace. The Futures Event brings together students and multiple employers to do just that.”

Representatives from Lynn's Mapus-Smith and Lemmon were on hand to talk about career choices. Picture: Ian Burt

A police representative was among the guests. Picture: Ian Burt

Uniformed careers were among those explored at the event. Picture: Ian Burt

A popular skills task had students testing their nerves. Picture: Ian Burt

Creatures great and small were on hand to give students careers ideas. Picture: Ian Burt

A more unusual 'guest' at the careers event. Picture: Ian Burt

A steady hand was needed for this task. Picture: Ian Burt

Looking at university choices. Picture: Ian Burt

Lots of leaflets and information was available at the event. Picture: Ian Burt

Representatives of Lynn's MARS Food were among those attending. Picture: Ian Burt

Students try their hand at one of the tasks on the day. Picture: Ian Burt