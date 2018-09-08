Bright future for King's Lynn’s Male Voice Choir

A bright future is beckoning for the old-established King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir following its decision to continue entertaining West Norfolk audiences.

At its annual meeting this week, a new committee, under the new chairman John O’Connell, was revealed along with exciting plans to introduce modern aspects to take it into the 21st century.

Lynn Male Voice Choir at King's Lynn Town Hall. (4036550)

The news that the current line-up of the Kings’ Lynn Male Voice Choir (KLMVC) members are to continue singing will be welcomed by its core supporters who had feared that its last concert at Lynn Town Hall in May, which had very much a nostalgic, looking back theme, was to be its final public performance after more than six decades of entertaining.

Mr O’Connell said a 61-year-old choir would continue to remain true to it traditional roots but will introduce some modern aspects and recruit new, younger members.

He added: “We realise that the changes will not come about overnight.

“We need time to recruit some new and younger members which we hope to attract during the coming 12 months.”

The public will have its first chance of enjoying the new-look choir in Swaffham on Saturday, October 6 when it joins forces with the popular Marham Military Wives Choir for an evening concert in aid of the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice.

Mr O’Connell said: “With the support of a brand new committee and some new ideas working under the direction of our talented musical director, Michael Hankinson, to make it all happen, we believe the KLMVC can go forward with renewed confidence and enthusiasm for the future.”

Mr O’Connell paid tribute to the choir’s friends and patrons for their continued support as it steps forwards into a new future.

“I hope very much our supporters will stick with us as slight changes are made moving forward to enhance the public’s enjoyment,” he said.

He also thanked the out-going chairman and committee for all their efforts and hard work over the past few years.

If you area man aged over 18 and are interested in joining the Kings’ Lynn Male Voice Choir or would like to learn more about the group, visit their website via www.klmvc.org.uk for more details.

Alternatively follow them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/KLMVC to find out their upcoming performance dates.