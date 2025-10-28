Two students from the College of West Anglia are set to compete in the 2025 WordSkills UK National finals.

As part of the top 5% in the country participating in the competition, the finalists - Isabelle Mears from the Lynn campus and Millie McCullough from the Wisbech campus - will compete in the areas of health and social care, and hairdressing.

WordSkills UK is the nation’s largest skills and careers event, bringing together apprentices, students, and young people from across the country to highlight their talents and compete for top awards in their chosen fields of study.

Principal David Pomfret with Millie McCullough. Pictures: College of West Anglia

The competition encourages young people to reach their highest potential and equips them with important and worthwhile skills for the career they plan to pursue.

To celebrate their achievement, CWA principal David Pomfret hosted a ‘Go for Gold’ reception at the college’s Novus Restaurant in Lynn.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Isabelle and Millie have reached the top 5% of all UK competitors,” he said.

Principal David Pomfret at the 'Go for Gold' event

“They have both done incredibly well to qualify for the finals, and tonight is a celebration of their achievements. The entire college is all incredibly proud of Isabelle and Millie, whatever happens in the finals.”

The event recognised Millie and Isabelle’s success in reaching the national level of the competition and encouraged the students to ‘Go for Gold’, as the winners receive Olympic-style medals.

Zoe and Richard McCullough, Millie’s parents, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Millie and everything she’s achieved.”

“This is an outstanding accomplishment that reflects her hard work, dedication, and talent. It’s a fantastic milestone in her college experience and pursuit of her future career, that now opens the door to reaching even greater heights and going for gold.”

The 2025 finals will take place between November 26-28 at various colleges, independent training providers and universities across Wales.

Millie said: “‘I’m shocked that I’m in the final eight competitors nationally in my category!

“I’m excited and feel ready for the final challenge! Bring it on!”

Reporting by Elizabeth Cumbley