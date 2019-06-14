Bringing King's Lynn together for park fun

Members of the public were invited to attend free community events in The Walks after being organised by a Christian charity.

Celebrate King’s Lynn provided a range of activities and stalls for all age groups to enjoy on Saturday despite the wet weather.

Celebrate King's Lynn at The Walks

Among those in attendance was Amanda Varty of the United Christian Broadcasters, who had travelled from Yorkshire to speak at the event.

Amanda told those in attendance of her struggles with severe ME, which left her bed-bound for nine years.

Pictured Amanda Varty for United Christian Broadcasters

However, after a “dramatic healing experience over a number of months”, she was able to run the Great North Run and Dublin 10K in 2014.

“Sadly for the majority of ME-sufferers there is no happy ending and my case is all too rare,” she said.

Elsewhere at the event, free food and rides could be enjoyed.

Go-karting, basketball and inflatable jousting were among the activities for youngsters to take part in.

Celebrate King's Lynn at The Walks

Elsewhere at the event, Emma Amir was representing Terrington St Clement Parish Church by doing massages.

She said: “I wanted to do something other than a children’s game so I came up with the massage, which I am trained to do.

“I did have some helpers earlier in the day but by lunchtime I was on my own and I performed around 20 hand and arm massages.”

Celebrate King's Lynn at The Walks. Pictured Left Joan Bastone.with Emma Amir ( Hand and Arm Massarge ). (11977218)

Military charity Bridge for Heroes were also in attendance providing support for veterans.

Helen Taylor of the charity said: “We were serving any military veterans looking for moral support.

“There was a slow trickle of people coming to see us during the day as the weather was horrendous, but there were quite a few over the course of the day.

“On a daily basis, we support with health and wellbeing and any aspect they may need us by their side.

Bridge for Heroes King's Lynn. From left to right are John Todd, Steve Russell and Helen Taylor

“We could have done something outside on the day of the event with outside seating, but we were going to set up something inside the gazebo anyway.”

Celebrate King’s Lynn state that their aim for the event is to bring the Lynn community together to be blessed by the church and to build relationships.

It is also a chance to promote what fun initiatives are being put on by local churches in the area.

The group also organise a Carols in the Bandstand event in The Walks at Christmas.

This is again a free event with mulled apple, mince pies and other festive snacks on offer.