British Sugar is the latest big-name sponsor for the 2026 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards and will be backing the Business Leader of the Year category.

The company, which this year is celebrating 100 years of sugar manufacturing in the largest of its four factories, at Wissington in West Norfolk, will be sponsoring one of the 13 awards being given out on the night.

The 37th Mayor’s Awards will once again take place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, on Friday, March 6.

Headline sponsor for the glittering black tie occasion is once again West Norfolk Council, with the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organising the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting.

Nominations are open, and there are 12 categories to go for, plus category judges will get together to crown the winner of The Mayor’s Business of the Year from all of the overall winners.

The Business Leader of the Year category is open to third-party nominations only. This award will go to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement, and inspires others around them.

The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both the business and the local area.

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King's Lynn Champion (Discover King's Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (British Sugar).

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region's business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

You can nominate your own business and each business can nominate in two categories. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, November 28.

Visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

