Broadband is back up and running after several businesses and dozens of residents in the centre of Lynn were left without internet or a phone connection yesterday.

Telecom company Openreach said its teams were attempting to resolve the problem throughout the day and had it fixed by yesterday evening.

The issue stemmed from a power cut which had caused a fault with a piece of equipment in green roadside cabinets that provide broadband to around 100 homes and businesses in Lynn.

Tuesday Market Place, Lynn

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “It should all be back up and running as of yesterday evening.”

Yesterday, several businesses were affected throughout the day, including Marks and Spencer – with staff only able to take cash payments from customers.

Meanwhile, Brittons Estate Agents, on the Tuesday Market Place, posted on Facebook: “We have no phones or internet. Please bear with us.

“The issue is external and being dealt with as we speak. We hope to be up and running as soon as possible. Happy new year everyone. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Lynn News and Your Local Paper office – also based on the Tuesday Market Place – was also affected by the issue.